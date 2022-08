LUBBOCK, Texas— Emergency crews responded to what was originally a shots fired call just before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the 2600 block of 26th Street.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, once crews arrived on scene, they discovered there was an explosion instead of a shooting.

EverythingLubbock.com was told one person suffered moderate injuries after something mechanical exploded in their face.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.