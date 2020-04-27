One police officer dead, one in critical condition after Sunday shooting

One Baton Rogue police officer is dead, one is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday afternoon in North Baton Rouge on Conrad Street.

The 36 year-old suspect Ronnie Cato was taken into custody after a four hour standoff during which shots were fired.

The officers were looking for the suspect in a homicide that had occurred earlier this morning at a house on Pamela Drive.

Speaking at a press conference Baton rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the officer who was killed had been an officer for 21 years. The officer in critical condition has been with the Baton Rouge Police department for seven years.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Don Coppola confirmed the two officers involved were with BRPD.

One officer was taken to Our Lady of the Lake hospital.

#BREAKING Ambulance arriving at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital after 2 BRPD officers were shot. A van and a police motorcycle were following it pic.twitter.com/KLuIR2gRQo — Deon Guillory (@DeonGuillory) April 26, 2020

Police presence at Our Lady of the Lake hospital where the officers involved were taken