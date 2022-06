LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, a motorcycle crash occurred on 130th Street and Indiana Avenue, Lubbock Police Department said.

The call came in around 3:59 p.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to UMC with serious injuries, LPD said.

(Screen capture from a City of Lubbock Traffic Management camera at 130th Street and Indiana Avenue)

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information. Please check back for updates.