LUBBOCK, Texas— Two people were injured Sunday night after a car crash near 19th Street and West Loop 289, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said the call came in just before 9:00 P.M. Sunday and one person was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. A second person was transported via ambulance to UMC with moderate injuries.

The eastbound lanes of 19th Street were closed and were being diverted south onto the West Loop 289 access road. The northbound access road was also closed and being diverted east on 19th Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.