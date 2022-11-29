LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at Idalou Road and East Loop 289 at 12:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
by: Samantha Jarpe
LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. Officers were initially dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries that occurred at 1:12 a.m. on November 29th in the 2100 block of Marsha Sharp […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman found critically injured outside of a house fire Monday was attacked and set on fire, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com. The man accused of doing it, Ynez Spencer, 27, was arrested, Lubbock Police said. Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house near 106th Street and Elgin […]
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes and former UT Tyler soccer player Brittany Matthews have introduced their second child to the world. The Chiefs quarterback took to Twitter Monday night to announce the birth of his son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. The post featured a photo of the newborn’s feet and a […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple crashes, some serious, were reported Tuesday morning along US Highway 84, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to DPS, one crash was a hit-and-run involving a passenger car and a semi-truck that was being investigated by Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LCSO for comment, but […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was investigating a crash that killed one person Tuesday morning. At 1:12 a.m., police responded to a call near Marsha Sharp Freeway and Avenue U. All eastbound traffic was being diverted off of the main lanes of Marsha Sharp at the Ave Q exit, […]
LUBBOCK, Texas— Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced the arrival of their new baby in a series of social media posts Monday evening. The happy couple welcomed their second child, a boy named Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III, according to a tweet from Patrick. The tweet also said the baby was born on Monday, November […]
LUBBOCK, Texas— One person was taken into custody following a house fire that left a person critically injured, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD identified the suspect as Ynez Spencer, 27. According to LPD, officers responded to domestic disturbance at a residence near 106th Street and Elgin Avenue. The female victim was transported […]
LUBBOCK, Texas- We Rock the Spectrum is a gym that provides sensory-safe play for kids who are neurodivergent. The grand opening of its Lubbock location was scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 3. “I chose to open it because I have a four year old that’s autistic and he’s a sensory seeker. He loves […]
LUBBOCK, Texas— Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com revealed new details on stabbing that left one man dead and called claims of self-defense “unfounded.” According to a probable cause affidavit, officers responded to call of a domestic disturbance at a residence in the 5500 block of Amherst Street on Friday, November 25 at 2:27 a.m. When […]
LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock man was killed after a crash involving a pedestrian just after midnight on Thursday, November 17, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit. The victim was identified as Clayton Shelden, 36. Read LPD Major Crash Unit’s official statement below: LUBBOCK, Texas( PRESS RELEASE)– An investigation […]