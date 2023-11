LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers from the Lubbock Police Department were called for shots fired in the 1900 block of 41st Street on Thursday.

LPD was able to locate the victim who was shot in the alley, the LPD desk said. The victim was transported to the University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The suspect was last seen going eastbound down the alley, the LPD desk said.

The call came in at 6:13 p.m., LPD said.