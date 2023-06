LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating after one person was found seriously injured at the 5400 block of 39th Drive. LPD responded at 4:47 p.m. on Wednesday

EMS responded and transported one person to University medical Center with serious injuries, LPD said.

Police did not say what led to the injuries. LPD said officers were still investigating the situation.