LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a Sunday evening collision after a vehicle hit a pedestrian at Parkway Drive and Redbud Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash occurred at 9:45 p.m. according to LPD.

According to an LBK Alert, Parkway Drive will be closed for westbound traffic from Zenith Avenue to MLK Jr. Boulevard.

This is a developing story. Check back to EverythingLubbock.com for updates.