One year later, Pflugerville man who survived Odessa mass shooting thanks his rescuers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One year after 46-year-old Efe Obayagbona was seriously injured in the Midland-Odessa mass shooting, he and his family find themselves in their Pflugerville home filled with gratitude for the people who helped him survive.

On Aug. 31, 2019, a mass shooting unfolded from Midland to Odessa, Texas, with seven people killed and 25 others injured. A man carried out the shooting spree with an AR-style firearm over the course of 10 miles along I-20 during a car chase, which concluded when he was killed by police.

At the time, Obayagbona was driving a truck for the oil company he worked for and was hit.

For two years, he had been working in the Permian Basin, driving back to Central Texas to see his wife and three young children on the weekends. His wife, Ivie Osagie, found out what happened when she called him, and an ICU nurse answered the phone.

Obayagbona had been shot three times that day while driving his truck on his work route. A bullet shattered his right wrist and hit his left arm, another bullet hit his ribs, and the last went through his chest, leaving bullet fragments in his lungs.

He recalled the force of the bullets pushed him out of his seat, even though he was seat-belted. Obayagbona remembered exiting the truck and begging for help from people who passed by on the road. A group of Good Samaritans came to his aid, eventually flagging down Midland County Sheriff’s Office employees who were able to take him to the hospital.

Obayagbona and his family spoke with KXAN a year ago. One year later, he tells KXAN he wants “to thank everyone for their support and their community.”

He wants to let his loved ones know “he is doing fine, with thanks and with God’s help.”

While Obayagbona is physically recovering, he notes the shock of being a survivor of a mass shooting sticks with him. He sometimes has flashbacks and nightmares about the shooting.

Obayagbona also wants to thank the deputy and other Good Samaritans who came to his rescue.

In an interview with KXAN’s Midland sister station yesterday, Obayagbona got to reunite with Alex Esquibel, the Midland County Sheriff’s Deputy who came to his aid, and Victoria Reyes, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health Division Investigator who also assisted on the day of the shooting.

Efe Obayagbona (left) pictured with the sheriff’s deputy (right) who came to his rescue and took him to the hospital on Aug. 31, 2019. Obayagbona was seriously injured during a mass shooting along I-20 when he was driving a truck for work. (Courtesy: Obayagbona’s family)

KMID reporter JuYeon Kim joined Obayagbona, Esquibel and Reyes as they reunited on a Zoom call a year after the tragedy brought them together.

“We were at the right place at the right time, and we were fortunate to help Efe out,” Esquibel said.

“Never did we ever expect that something like this would ever take place here in Midland,” Reyes noted.

“There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about it. What I experienced is something I would never wish on my enemy,” explained Obayagbona. “This side just blew up. Just blew up. Shattered — bones and everything, you know? Then the next thing, bullets were just ripping through my truck.”

He recalled using his left hand to steer himself off the road to safety as Good Samaritans came to his rescue.

“He was our number one priority,” Esquibel remembered of that day. “You know, while I’m back there with him, he was talking about his kids. You know, he didn’t want to leave, he was like ‘My kids, my kids, I’ve got kids.’”

Obayagbona continued to express his gratitude for the people who helped get him the care he needed.

“I just can’t appreciate them enough,” said Obayagbona. “I just wish people can see the other side of our law enforcement officers. What they do, you know?”

KXAN will share more of Obayagbona’s story on Wednesday evening’s newscasts.