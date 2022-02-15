LUBBOCK, Texas — A jury trial began yesterday after the Lubbock Police Department arrested 47-year-old Pedro Erevia for the murder of Steven Earl Johnson on September 9, 1997. Jurors heard an opening statement from the state but did not hear an opening from the defense.

“It has taken 24 years to get to this point,” the state began.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 9, “the victim approached a vehicle that was driving suspiciously in front of his house on East Colgate and was shot. Two Hispanic males were described by a witness in the shooting.”

It wasn’t until “2013 and 2019 witnesses began to talk.” The state claimed the evidence would show the defendant intentionally and knowingly caused the death of Steven Johnson by shooting him.

The state brought two witnesses before the morning recess: Penny Ann Pride, Johnson’s neighbor, and Kenny Brown, who recently retired from LPD and responded to the 1997 911 call.

Pride, formerly known as Penny Johnson, said the victim was a childhood friend. She noticed cars in the middle of the street before the shooting. She thought she heard firecrackers, followed by screaming and yelling for someone to “call 911.”

Pride saw the victim and a “hysterical” young woman, later identified as the victim’s girlfriend, in her driveway. She then called 911, got a towel and applied pressure to the victim’s wound, which earlier reports stated was on his back.

Photographs shown to Pride and jurors depicted the witness’ house, garage and driveway, and bloodstains from where the victim was laying.

Brown, at the time of the shooting, was assigned to a beat on the east side of town. He said when he arrived, he saw a subject lying motionless in the driveway with blood all over the front of his shirt. He also noted a hysterical female leaning over him.

The woman told him that she and the victim were sitting on the hood of a car when a car drove by, did a U-turn and pulled up to the driveway. They called him by name over to the vehicle, and when the victim approached, he noticed a gun and took off running. That’s when she heard the gunshots.

She described the vehicle as an older model, two-door, occupied by two Hispanic males.

After opening statements, the court went to recess.

Court documents noted that the 140th District Court of Lubbock County previously convicted Erevia of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, on January 26, 2005.