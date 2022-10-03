NEW ORLEANS, La. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of the clerk of the United Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit recently announced the projected schedule for oral arguments in the Bart Reagor federal court case. Reagor, the co-founder of the Reagor-Dykes Auto Group, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison in March after a week-long jury trial in October 2021.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Reagor’s legal team filed an appeal in May after Reagor’s sentence was handed down in Amarillo Federal Court in March. A jury convicted Reagor in Amarillo Federal Court of making false statements to a bank, connected to Reagor lying to the International Bank of Commerce about his intentions of using around $1.76 million of a $10 million capital loan for personal reasons.

In court documents, filed to the United States Court of Appeals Fifth Circuit on Sept. 30, officials said they have “tentatively scheduled” the case for oral arguments during the week of Dec. 5 in New Orleans. The document states that all additional appeal filings must be filed by 12:00 p.m. “on the workday immediately preceding argument.”

In the documents that have been filed thus far in the appeal process, Reagor’s legal team is questioning the definition of the term “working capital,” a term which was used throughout the trial. The team is questioning what Reagor thought the term meant when he took distributions from the loan, saying that Reagor believed he could repay himself due to his previous investment in the company.

In its response, the prosecution said the evidence presented during the October 2021 trial was sufficient, saying that there was enough proof for the jury to find that Reagor “intentionally misled” IBC Bank about his intentions for what he was going to use the loan for.

Through this appeal, Reagor’s legal team is aiming for his conviction and his sentence to be overturned, according to previous reports. Reagor continues to be in custody by the Bureau of Prisons after surrendering on May 9.