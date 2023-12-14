LUBBOCK, Texas – Over at Lubbock’s Amazon sortation center, the holiday season is prime time.

“They come to us from Albuquerque, Oklahoma, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin,” said Fred Talai, site leader at Lubbock’s Amazon Sortation Center (LBB5). “We take all those packages and split them up.”

The facility is essentially a middleman where piles of packages are organized by machinery and people.

Talai said he had to double his staff for the end of the year to meet the increased demand of orders being placed.

“We’re servicing about a million packages a week right now, so we take on that extra headcount to make sure you get your package on time and delivered,” Talai said. “It may seem like organized chaos sometimes but it works out really great in the end.”

The Sortation Center packages are sorted by zip code and sent over to the post office or a rural delivery station like Amazon’s WTX2 Delivery Station in northeast Lubbock.

“While most people are sleeping, we are processing volume,” said Kristina Hobbs, site manager at Lubbock’s Amazon Delivery Station (WTX2). “We separate it, carefully place it in bags, and that’s essentially what the drivers will take out.”

Hobbs has 300 people on her team for the holidays, 100 of which are delivery drivers who drop off packages within a 50-square-mile radius of the Hub City.

“Our hours of operation change from about 20 hours a day to 24, so we’re now 24/7 making it happen,” Hobbs said.

Over 100 vans leave the Delivery Station every day and each can carry more than 200 packages to be delivered. The delivery drivers will roll in, load up their vans and head out on their routes 20 vans at a time.

“It’s quite exciting to see,” Hobbs said. “It looks like a mini prime parade is what I call it.”

From there, the packages are off to be hand-delivered to customers.

“As big as Amazon is, there’s beauty and standardization, and everybody’s working towards the same goal,” Hobbs said. “Every single package is important, and we will work hard to get it to you on time, if not early.”