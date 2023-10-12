LUBBOCK, Texas — On October 15, Orlando’s Italian Restaurant will celebrate 58 years of serving Tex-Italian cuisine to the Lubbock community.

The original Orlando’s location at 2402 Avenue Q first opened on October 15, 1965, making that location one of Lubbock’s oldest restaurants to remain in its original location. Before the Avenue Q location was Orlando’s, it was an auto glass shop and before that, it was a convenience store. Orlando’s at Avenue Q kept some of its original hardware from the old convenience store.

The family business quickly became one of Lubbock’s go-to pizzerias, with lines stretching down the block as people waited to dine inside. Over the years, Lubbock voted Orlando’s as “Best Italian Food” and “Best Family Restaurant.”

“Several generations have celebrated at Orlando’s over the past 58 years in Lubbock,” said the President of Orlando’s Enterprises Inc., Loyd Turner. “It’s always fun to see grandparents bring in their adult children and their grandkids to a place they have celebrated many times—birthdays, graduations, weddings, and, sadly, funerals. We take our responsibility seriously to make sure everyone has a good time. I think this is the very essence of the hospitality industry. We’re proud to serve and call Lubbock our home.”

Orlando’s would like to thank the Lubbock community for its continued support over the past five decades. The business encouraged the community to join in celebrating 58 years of being Lubbock’s favorite Tex-Italian restaurant.