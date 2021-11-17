OSHA suspends implementation and enforcement of large employer ‘vaccine mandate’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSPA) – Following a November 12 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says they have suspended all activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the emergency temporary standard requiring employers with more than 100 employees to require vaccination or COVID-19 testing pending future developments in the litigation.

The ruling by the court ordered that OSHA can take no steps to implement or enforce the emergency temporary standard “until further court order.”

OSHA’s emergency temporary standard said covered employers must develop, implement and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose to either be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work.

Employers had 30 days to implement a vaccination and/or 60 days to implement a mask and test plan from November 5, 2021.

This does not affect a separate directive from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requiring employees of medical facilities to be vaccinated by December 6, 2021.

