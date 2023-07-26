According to Orkin's study, more than 200 types of mosquitoes live in the continental U.S. and its territories.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everything is bigger in Texas, including the number of mosquitoes in the state. It’s buzzing with mosquitoes, especially during the Summer ready for a fleshy dinner!

More than 200 types of mosquitoes live in the continental U.S. and its territories, according to pest control company, Orkin. Which has ranked Texas at number five for having one of the largest amounts of mosquitoes.

“The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most mosquito control services from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The list includes both residential and commercial mosquito treatments,” Orkin mentioned via the study.

The top five:

Los Angeles Chicago New York Atlanta (+1) Dallas/Ft. Worth (+1)

For the complete list, visit Orkin.