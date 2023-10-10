LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation is scheduled to service overhead lights along I-27 in Abernathy.

North and Southbound I-27 lanes will be closed to all daytime traffic on October 17 and 18 to allow crews to safely make repairs, TxDOT said. Closures are set to begin at 9:00 a.m. and end by 4:00 p.m. each day.

Traffic will be detoured to the frontage roads. TxDOT warned drivers to expect a short delay and slower-moving traffic. Drivers are urged to stay alert when entering a work zone.

TxDOT’s closures and work will take place weather permitting.