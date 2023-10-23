LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday night, Indiana Avenue south of Loop 88 will be closed to overnight traffic starting at 7:00 p.m. and will reopen by 5:00 a.m., said the Texas Department of Transportation. On Tuesday night, University Avenue, south of Loop 88 will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Drivers should seek an alternative route on Indiana and University Avenue during this time, said TxDOT.

Work will take place weather permitting, TxDOT said. This construction is part of a $154.8 million project to convert FM 1585 from a two-lane roadway into Loop 88, a six-lane freeway with frontage roads, bridges and ramps.