LUBBOCK, Texas — A stabbing early Friday morning was fatal, according to an update by the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the victim, who was not identified, was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries after the stabbing, which occurred in the 5500 block of Amherst Street at 2:27 a.m.

They succumbed to their injuries just after 8:00 a.m., LPD said.

There was no threat to the public, according to LPD.

Read the full update by LPD below:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is currently investigating a stabbing that took place in the 5500 block of Amherst Street, following the report of a domestic disturbance at 2:27 a.m. on Friday, November 25th.

Officers initially responded and located a victim, who was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. The victim later succumbed to their injuries just after 8:00 a.m.

An investigation is underway. There is no threat to the public at this time.