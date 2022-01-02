Overnight storms bring damage to parts of US South

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet utility crews check on the stoplights hanging over the intersection of Cave Mill Road and Scottsville Road in Bowling Green, Ky., after another tornado warning was issued late Saturday morning, Jan. 1, 2022, for Warren and surrounding counties, following the devastating tornadoes that tore through town on Dec. 11, 2021. Though the damage from Saturday’s storm proved less catastrophic than the system that passed through in December, heavy rain and strong winds battered the area, causing damage along Cave Mill Road and the surrounding area. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (AP) — A line of severe storms damaged homes, knocked out power and downed trees in parts of the southern United States late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Authorities closed roads in Hazel Green, Alabama, after power lines came down and homes suffered damage. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared photos online including one of a snapped power pole.

The weather also caused damage to businesses in Hazel Green, including a Walmart, local news outlets reported. The community is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of Huntsville.

The same system brought down trees in the nearby town of Triana, roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Huntsville. Mayor Mary Caudle told WAFF-TV that about 280 residents took cover in a storm shelter Saturday night.

The storms followed a system earlier Saturday which brought a possible tornado and flooding to parts of Kentucky.