Executive Chef Douglas Noxon and Executive Sous Chef Sara North (Photo provided by the Overton Hotel and Conference Center)

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Wednesday, Pecan Grill at the Overton Hotel announced executive chef Doug Noxon’s retirement.

Chef Noxon joined Pecan Grill’s team in 2015, said a social media post. Noxon is from upstate New York and earned a degree in Fine Arts, according to Pecan Grill’s website.

Noxon has worked in some of America’s top kitchens including the Sagamore Resort in New York and West Virginia’s Oglebay Resort. He even specializes in ice cream, the website said.

“We will miss his talents, signature dishes, and most of all, his Sunday Brunch,” said Pecan Grill.

The post said the restaurant looks forward to sharing more updates soon.