Owner of dog stolen from Lubbock hotel asks community for help

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Christmas night, Josh Baca stopped in a downtown Lubbock hotel to rest after driving several hours from New Mexico. He said Monday that he woke up to find his dog and trailer missing.

Baca arrived at the Courtyard by Marriott in the 300 block of Avenue V around 11:30 p.m. He said pets were not allowed in the hotel, so he let his dog “DB” sleep in the back of a nearly-empty trailer.

The pair were on their way to a Central Texas town where Baca’s friend is battling cancer. Baca brought an empty trailer because the friend wanted to pass some items on to him.

“I backed my trailer up against a tree and curb, and kind of wedged myself in there so nobody could take the trailer off in reverse,” Baca explained. “They still managed to spin it sideways, tear up my bumper and steal it.”

Missing trailer that had Baca’s dog inside

He noticed the trailer and his dog were gone around 5:50 a.m. Sunday and called the Lubbock Police Department, which responded to his call within an hour.

“I don’t know what goes through the minds of people that do these types of things,” he said, adding he hopes the person or people who stole the trailer will let DB out.

However, releasing DB wouldn’t ease his fears. His biggest concern is that his dog, who he refers to as his “partner” and “kid,” will get hit by a vehicle.

“I don’t know if he’d be leery enough of vehicles,” he shared, describing his dog as “very loving” yet anxious when he’s not around Baca.

His loved ones posted on various social media sites and Facebook pages, urging people to keep their eyes out for DB.

A few people commented possible sightings, and while none of them have led to DB’s return, he’s hopeful based on the support he’s already received.

“If there’s one amazing thing about social media, it’s this right here. I’ve gotten calls from multiple people in Lubbock, texting, offering support and letting me know that they’re on the lookout,” Baca said. “That’s God’s goodwill.”

DB is a medium-sized, lab-sheepdog mix with yellowish ears and cream-colored hair. He weighs between 60 and 70 pounds. He was wearing an orange collar with a reflective stripe running down the middle, along with a green dog tag attached with Baca’s contact information.

“DB has got the most character that you could ever imagine in a dog. He’s got to be by your side. He loves attention and affection,” Baca described.

He got DB as a companion for when he’s hunting in the mountains.

“I take him to work with me,” Baca said. “He’s never not with me.”

The Courtyard by Marriott said it is in the process of retrieving video surveillance.

Baca said, at this point, he doesn’t care about the trailer.

“I just want my dog back safe and sound. Let’s keep our fingers crossed,” Baca encouraged. “Keep your eyes open and do the right thing.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact LPD at (806) 775-2865. If you see DB, Baca wants you to contact him at 406-670-6986.

Orange, reflective collar that DB was wearing when the trailer he slept in was stolen