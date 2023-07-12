LUBBOCK, Texas – Palo Duro Canyon State Park has been ranked third in The Dyrt’s 2023’s Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in the U.S.

Palo Duro is the second largest canyon in the country, said The Dyrt. The canyon has over 30 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails that can be accessed by foot, mountain bike, horse or car.

The campground offers WiFi and good to fair cell phone service. The Dyrt said there are many camping sites available including, tent, RV, cabin, tent cabin and yurts. The campsite offers numerous amenities for campers such as drinking water, electrical hookups, showers, ADA access, a market and more.

In addition to the many amenities and options for campers, there are RVs available to rent in the Amarillo and Canyon, Texas area, said Dyrt. RV options start at $70 a night.

This is the second year Palo Duro has appeared on the national list, said The Dyrt. The Dyrt website rated Palo Duro 4.5 out of 5 stars with over 120 reviews.