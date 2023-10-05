LUBBOCK, Texas — Panda Express will have a hiring day on October 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Residence Inn at 2415 3rd Street for its three current stores and for its new store opening on 19th Street in November.

The restaurant said its starting pay is $15 for the front of the house and $16 for the back of the house. Panda Express is offering $45K-$77K a year while store managers will be offered $70K-$100K.

If you meet the requirements, Panda Express said it offers medical and dental insurance, paid time off, 401(k) match, free meals at work and associate discounts, career and leadership development and more.

You can sign up for the hiring event here. Applications can be completed at pandacareers.com. If you have questions about the event, you can email Amber McIntosh at Amber.mcintosh@pandarg.com.