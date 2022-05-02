LUBBOCK, Texas — Following widespread recalls and supply chain issues, parents nationwide–including families in the South Plains–struggle to find formula for their babies, the South Plains Community Action Association (SPCAA) told KLBK News on Monday.

Similac is a “huge brand” when it comes to baby formula. So, when the Food and Drug Administration recalled a large batch in late February, parents started “panic-buying,” said SPCAA Communications Director Samantha Mendoza.

The panic buying, in addition to recalls and supply chain issues, created “the perfect storm,” Mendoza added.

One Lubbock mother, Stephanie Gonzalez, said her cans were among those recalled. Within 24 hours, she stocked up on new formulas.

“I was buying as many cans as I could- hoping that one of those would work for my baby,” said Gonzalez.

She told KLBK News she visited every Walmart in town, in addition to stores like Target, CVS and Walgreens.

Gonzalez estimated spending around $300 worth of new formulas. Some of that money even came from outside of her WIC benefits.

WIC is a program under SPCAA that helps families access the resources they need to stay healthy. It covers some of the costs of formula.

“I tried three milks until we found the right one, and the right milk that worked for my daughter was a parent’s choice milk from Walmart,” Gonzalez explained.

Now, she can’t even find that brand.

“I’m back at square one again- trying to find a milk that works,” said Gonzalez.

The SPCAA told KLBK News that Gonzalez is far from alone.

“The recall is affecting all parents across the nation, but we’d like to pay special attention to those low-income clients and parents that face other barriers besides the recall,” Mendoza explained, like: “They live in a food desert. They may not have access to a grocery store that’s close to them [or] child care to go to the grocery store for two hours searching for formula.”

SPCAA wanted to remind families that WIC benefits cover various kinds of formulas.

“If you cannot find that specific formula of Similac, and you get the substitution, your cart should automatically cover that brand,” Mendoza shared.

Gonzalez, however, said she’s run into problems trying to use her WIC benefits to buy replacement formula.

“WIC buys milk for you, but it only pays for a certain size of milk or formula, so they don’t have the size that is in stores,” Gonzalez realized.

Instead, she visits a Lubbock Facebook page for mothers to find alternative solutions, like giving hardly used cans of formula that don’t work for their babies to other moms.

Moms on the page have also posted pictures of restocked shelves, offering locations in the captions and encouraging parents to get there as quickly as possible.

“That’s the one thing I see so often on that page. Moms are helping each other [asking] ‘have you seen this milk here? Have you seen that milk there?'” Gonzalez said, adding her advice to parents would be to simply ask for help.

“You never know who will be willing to help you. It could be a complete stranger or a family member or friend,” said Gonzalez.

To find a replacement formula that’s covered under WIC, visit the organization’s resource page here.

Mendoza also recommended anyone considering switching their formula consult their child’s pediatrician.

SPCAA said it thinks the problem will improve when the supply chain improves, but there’s no way to tell when that will be. It recommended parents follow its Facebook page to receive regular updates on the baby formula shortage as it relates to the South Plains community.