Maui, Hawaii — It’s wedding weekend for Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews. According to social media posts, the couple flew with family and friends to Maui where they plan to tie the knot Saturday, March 12.

Matthews shared videos with her Instagram followers showing her working out with Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, Thursday afternoon in sunny Hawaii.

“Day off is not in her vocabulary. Mmkay,” Nicole responded in her own post.

The two women also shared pictures of picturesque palm trees and blue skies with a temperature reading of 80 degrees.

Another wedding guest sported a sky blue hat bearing a logo with Mahomes and Matthews combined initials.

The bride hinted that sky blue would be one of her wedding colors. She gifted her wedding party sky blue silk robes last year. Skye is also the middle name of the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Sterling.

Meanwhile, Jackson Mahomes posted a picture with brother Patrick, and the caption, “Best man vibes.”

Teammates Travis Kelce and Tyrann Mathieu are also in Hawaii for the wedding. Additional NFL stars and coaches will arrive before Saturday’s ceremony.

Mahomes and Matthews have been together since high school. There were engaged at Arrowhead in 2020.