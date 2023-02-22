HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has dipped his toe into Hollywood with a new production company and starring in a Netflix new docuseries.

Netflix announced the series will be called “Quarterback.” The series was aimed to give fans a look at the NFL through the eyes of quarterbacks.

The inaugural season would give fans exclusive access to Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota as they navigate the 2022 NFL season and Super Bowl LVII. Cameras followed the athletes into the huddle and into their homes for some family time.

The show will air on Netflix beginning this summer.

Netflix promised the show will feature some of the biggest moments of the season, from Mahomes’s Super Bowl MVP to Cousins comeback to lead the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC North Division title.

“I’m excited for fans to get an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at an unforgettable season for the entire Chiefs organization and for my family,” Patrick Mahomes said. “From welcoming home a new baby in the middle of the season to welcoming the Lombardi trophy back to Kansas City, our crew was there for it all. This new Netflix series will show the time, preparation and balance that it takes to be an NFL quarterback and perform on the biggest stage.”

The show was produced by NFL Films, Omaha Productions, and 2PM Productions.

The companies may sound familiar. Peyton Manning owns Omaha Productions, and Mahomes recently launched 2PM productions.

This isn’t the only documentary where fans will see Mahomes.

The Chiefs quarterback is also one of several featured in a new docuseries by former NFL quarterback Michael Vick highlighting the evolution of the Black quarterback.

Along with Mahomes, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, former Chiefs assistant Tony Dungy, NFL quarterback Cam Newton and former NFL quarterback Doug Williams will feature in those conversations.

The docuseries is expected to air on Fubo TV.