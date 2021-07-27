Patrick Mahomes joins Sporting Kansas City ownership group

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes arrives for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Miami International Airport in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Sporting Kansas City have announced that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the Sporting Club Ownership group.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes said. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

Mahomes became the face of Kansas City sports after leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in 50 years.

Since then, the Super Bowl LIV MVP has signed a contract extension tying him to the city for 10-plus years and worth up to $500 million.

“Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group,” Cliff Illig, principal owner of Sporting KC, said. “In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer. Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children’s Mercy Park well into the future.”

Mahomes is also part owner of the Kansas City Royals and his fiancé, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of Kansas City NWSL.

Sporting Kansas City is owned by Sporting Club, a group of local businessman who bought it in 2006 from Lamar Hunt and the Hunt Sports Group.