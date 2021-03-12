Patrick Mahomes launches “Museum of Mahomes” digital art gallery

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Patrick Mahomes is launching the “Museum of Mahomes,” a digital art gallery featuring Mahomes-specific non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The Texas Tech alum announced the news in an interview with CNBC Friday.

“NFT stands for non-fungible token and is essentially a certificate of authenticity for a one-of-a-kind digital memorabilia that can’t be duplicated. The memorabilia is stored on a blockchain network,” CNBC’s article explained.

The “museum” will launch March 17 on the digital art market MakersPlace. The price range will be from $2,500 to $15,000, and there will be one mystery piece up for auction, per CNBC.

“I’m looking to break boundaries and make history on and off the field,” Mahomes said. “That’s the great thing about being an athlete these days, you have so many outlets and opportunities to expand your brand and make an impact.”

Mahomes will donate part of the proceeds to his 15 and the Mahomies foundation, he told CNBC.

The collectibles feature digital pieces of art that picture significant moments in Mahomes’ career, as well as a jewel encrusted helmet and a jewel encrusted football.