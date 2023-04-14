LUBBOCK, Texas – Patrick Mahomes was named on Thursday as one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2023.

Mahomes was nominated in the “Titans” category of the list alongside Beyonce and Elon Musk.

Peyton Manning wrote Mahome’s section of the list. Manning described the time Mahomes served as a counselor for his dad’s summer football camp. Manning said, “You can learn a lot about a person by the way they treat eighth-graders and ninth-graders during those hot days in Louisiana. Patrick was great with the kids.”

Manning concluded, “All these young players around the country are trying to imitate his sidearm throws and incredible plays. But I hope they know he’s also an incredibly hard worker.”

Mahomes is just 27 and a two time MVP quarterback of the Super Bowl and now a Time 100 most influential people of 2023.

Mahomes played football at Texas Tech University from 2014-2016.