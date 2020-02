FORT WORTH, Texas — On Friday, the reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes was spotted tossing balls to none other than former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant in Fort Worth.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, the offseason workout took place at APEC917, an athletic training facility.

Back in 2013, Mahomes even took to Twitter to say Bryant was his favorite player. Now, he’s working out with him.

Dez Bryant is easily my favorite player just ask @brittanylynne8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 6, 2013

Here are some tweets from those who were at the workout:

Patrick Mahomes throwing to Dez Bryant this morning at @APEC817 in Fort Worth pic.twitter.com/h48RooI7sN — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 21, 2020