ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Orange Beach Police confirm a shark bit a 14-year-old in the Gulf of Mexico Friday afternoon.
It happened around 1 p.m. near the Phoenix 4 condominiums. Police say the 14-year-old was old near a sand bar when it happened.
Injuries appear to be minor and non life-threatening.
Note: A previous version of this story said the person bitten was 15 years old.
LATEST STORIES
- PD: 14-year-old transported after shark bite in Alabama
- NMU Board of Trustees passes motion to officially recognize Indigenous Peoples Day on campus
- Indiana student tests positive for coronavirus on first day of school
- Two years after Reagor Dykes collapsed, where do things stand?
- Brewers-Cardinals game officially postponed due to two positive COVID-19 tests