Pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast DC, injuries 3 people.

by: Anthony Deng
Courtesy: NBC Washington
WASHINGTON (WDVM) – DC Fire and EMS reported that a pedestrian bridge collapsed on Kenilworth Ave and Polk St around noon. There is no entrapment but three minor injuries reported.
According to officials, DC-295 is closed in both directions.
Incident/Location: Foote Bridge collapsed on I-295 SB. ⛔ I-295 northbound and southbound lanes between Pennsylvania Ave, SE and Eastern Ave, NE— DC Police Traffic (@DCPoliceTraffic) June 23, 2021
