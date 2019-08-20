Pedestrian fatally struck on Knowles Rd. in Lea County

The following is a press release from the New Mexico State Police:

LEA COUNTY, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) – On August 19, 2019 at about 10:30 p.m. the New Mexico State Police investigated a crash where a pedestrian walking down the middle of Knowles Road was fatally struck by a passenger car. The incident occurred on Knowles Road near Prairie Dog Lane north of Hobbs.

The initial investigation indicates that Callie Bennett (37) of Alamogordo, NM was walking down the middle of the south bound lane of Knowles Road in a dark area. Ms. Bennett was struck by a south bound 2007 Hyundai passenger vehicle. Ms. Bennett sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

State Police officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol from Ms. Bennett. The driver of the Hyundai, a 22-year-old Hobbs resident, who is not currently facing any charges will not be identified at this time. That driver was treated and released at the scene. The incident is currently under investigation by New Mexico State Police.

