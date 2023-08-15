LUBBOCK, Texas – A report from the Lubbock Police Department described the details from a motorcycle crash on Sunday at the intersection of 19th Street and Frankford.

A “huddle” of people were around the motorcyclist, Nikolas Wood, as crews arrived, according to the police report. A pediatric doctor was among the people tending to Wood’s needs.

The police report said the motorcyclist was laying about 10-15 yards away from the motorcycle when police arrived. The motorcycle was in the intersection and “doused” in extinguisher material, the report said.

LPD said Wood was traveling east in the 5800 block of 19th Street when he collided with a driver who was traveling westbound in the 5700 block of 19h Street.

Wood was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.