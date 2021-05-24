People with Allergies Will Spend $16,000 in Their Life Dealing with Them

HOUSTON (CW39) Allergies aren’t just annoying. They also hit you where it hurts . . . your wallet. A new poll found that 49% of Americans suffer from seasonal allergies. As for over the course of your life, you’ll spend more than $16,000 dealing with them.

The average person with allergies spends $266 a year on meds and other treatments. That’s breaks down to about $22 a month or $16,146 over the course of your life if you live to the average age of 78.

36% of people say their allergies have been worse this year . . . 26% said better . . . and 39% said about the same. The poll also found almost half of people have confused their allergy symptoms with COVID since the pandemic started.