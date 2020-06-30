Person rescued after falling through floor into well beneath historic Connecticut home

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was rescued Sunday after falling through the floor of a historical Connecticut home and down a hidden well beneath it.

(Guilford Police)

Police said rescue crews received a 911 call about a person who fell into the 20- to 30-foot well while helping a friend, the new tenant, move into the Guilford, Connecticut, home.

The victim had to tread water for nearly 25 minutes after falling into cold water that went over the person’s head, authorities said.

Firefighters used a rope rescue tactic to pull the person out. The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

(Guilford Police)

According to police, the house was built in 1843, and the well was likely located outside at that time. However, after renovations and an addition in 1981, the well was covered with wood flooring with no sub-floor or well cap in place.

Guilford police cautioned that some older historical homes may have hazards that have not been upgraded by current code.