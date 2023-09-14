LUBBOCK, Texas – Pet Supplies Plus on 34th Street will host a celebration event for Lubbock Lemur Day from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on September 19, said a social media post.

The pet store is teaming up with Ringtail Ranch Lemur Rescue to celebrate its special recognition from Mayor Tray Payne. September 19 was officially dedicated as Lubbock Lemur Day at the Lubbock City Council meeting last week.

The event is set to have a special appearance from lemurs and a kangaroo. Attendees will have an opportunity to take photos with the animals, said the post.

A family fun package to the South Plains Fair will be one of the fun giveaways included in the event’s raffle

The post encouraged the community to come out to the event and celebrate Lubbock’s first lemur day.