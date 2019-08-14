Breaking News
Lubbock DA now on domestic terrorism task force in light of El Paso shooting

 

Phoenix Rising fans show support for El Paso amid recent shooting

by: Cydeni Carter

Just earlier this month, the U.S. was struck with yet another mass shooting. This time in El Paso, Texas, home of the El Paso Locomotive FC.

At this past weekend’s game against El Paso Locomotive, Phoenix Rising fans created banners and held a moment of silence to stand with the city, the team, and most importantly, the victims. This horrific shooting left 22 people dead and 25 others wounded on Aug. 3rd.

Two Phoenix Rising fan groups, the Red Fury and Los Bandidos, created the banners and switched them with some El Paso Locomotive fans.

