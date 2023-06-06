LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Fire Rescue has been made aware of a phone scam according to a press release on Tuesday. The scam involves an array of calls claiming to be from Lubbock Fire Rescue and requesting donations from the public for new equipment.

The press release said LFR wants to remind the public that it does not and will never ask for any sort of donations or make phone calls like such. If you receive a phone call or communication similar to this, hang up and report it to the Lubbock Police Department at their non-emergency line at (806) 775-2865.

This scam call has been reported to LPD and it is actively investigating the situation, said the press release.