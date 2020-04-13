PHOTOS: Easter Sunday severe weather damage

CENTRAL ALABAMA (WIAT) — Counties across Alabama were facing strong winds and severe weather Easter Sunday.
CBS 42 has put together a photo gallery of damage across their coverage area. Watch CBS 42 on TV and online to stay up to date with the latest weather coverage from our CBS 42 Storm Team.
- COVID-19 response efforts continue with rent/utility assistance and Hope Tote distribution
- Video shows break-in and burglary in Central Lubbock
- Following largest case spike of COVID-19 in Lubbock, city officials provide update
- Officials respond to dead body found in the water at Mackenzie Park
- Virus death toll tops 10,000 in New York