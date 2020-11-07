Photos: The oldest candidates elected president

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – NOVEMBER 05: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater on November 05, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Biden attended internal meetings with staff as votes are still being counted in his tight race against incumbent U.S. President Donald Trump, which remains too close to call. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With Joe Biden being the projected winner in the presidential race, he’ll immediately go down in the history book for two things: earning the highest vote totals of any presidential candidate and being the oldest person to serve as the nation’s commander in chief.

Biden celebrates his 78th birthday later this month. That will make him the oldest president at inauguration by eight years.

Who takes the spot of the second oldest? Donald Trump. He was 70 when first elected to the office and would’ve been 74 if he was voted to a second term.

Here’s a look at the eight oldest candidates elected to the presidency (age at inauguration):

Joe Biden, 78 years, 61 days



Donald Trump, 70 years, 220 days



Ronald Reagan, 69 years, 349 days



William Henry Harrison, 68 years, 23 days



James Buchanan, 65 years, 315 days



George H.W. Bush, 64 years, 222 days



Zachary Taylor, 64 years, 100 days



Dwight D. Eisenhower, 62 years, 98 days