LUBBOCK, Texas- Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the world, the ‘Lubbock Plays Pickleball Club’ told KLBK News on Wednesday. That’s why it’s no surprise that pickleball in Lubbock is booming.

Booming so much, the club said, it has outgrown the nine Burgess Rushing pickleball courts.

Pickleball is a combination of badminton, tennis and ping pong.

A family from Seattle created the game, not knowing their backyard activity would become popular around the world decades later.

“It was named after the [family] dog that went to get the ball [and] bring it back. His name was Pickles,” said Darryl Holland, a pickleball player in Lubbock.

Holland is one of more than 1,000 pickleball players in the Hub City.

His wife, Stephanie, is the reason the sport grew in Lubbock.

“My parents were going to visit us from California. So, I said, ‘while you’re here, why don’t you just teach us how to play pickleball?’ and that’s how it started,” said Stephanie Holland.

Stephanie learned to play pickleball in 2005, but it took more than a decade to get others in Lubbock interested.

After her parents taught her the game, she held a singles event playing pickleball where she met her husband Darryl.

One of the best parts about pickleball, the club said, is the community.

“I’m 91. The scorekeeping is the hardest part for me, but I’m enjoying it,” said Earlene Hendrickson, a local pickleball player.

The club emphasized how people of all ages, sizes and athletic abilities can enjoy the game.

With more people joining the Lubbock pickleball community, the city of Lubbock has agreed to allocate around $1.5 million in ARPA funds to build 24 new courts at McAlister Park by 2024.

However, the growth won’t stop there, said Hunter Blanchard, the president of the Lubbock Plays Pickleball Club. The group is hoping to get more donations to fund an indoor pickleball facility, so that players have a place to play in extreme temperatures and high winds.

An indoor facility could be hugely beneficial to Lubbock’s economy, the group said.

“We’ll be able to host nationally sanctioned tournaments that will put what we call ‘heads in beds’ through traveling tourism. A single tournament will bring [$700,000] to $800,000,” said Ronnie Hill, a board member of the Lubbock Plays Pickleball Club.

Until they can find sponsors or someone who wants naming rights, the group said it’s searching for a temporary facility to house 8-10 additional courts.

If you’re interested in playing pickleball or would like to donate to grow the sport in the Hub City, visit the group’s Facebook page here. It is a 501c3.