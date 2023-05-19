Lubbock, Texas – Pickleball has swept the world by storm. People are wanting to play the sport eight days a week, said the president of Lubbock Plays Pickleball board Hunter Blanchard.

Betsey Blainey, a former Wimbledon player said, “Pickleball has exploded in lubbock.” She said Tennis is “a sport of a lifetime,” but believes the same for Pickleball too. Pickleball has become a sport for men and women of all ages. Blanchard said he has seen people as young as 5 and as old as 95 play Pickleball in Lubbock.

The sport that started in 1965, is a cross between tennis and ping pong, said Blanchard. He said, “Pickleball is on its way to being an olympic sport.”

Blainey started playing Pickleball in 2018 after she stopped playing tennis. Blanchard said he discovered Pickleball when he and his friend were researching softer Smashball paddles. Blanchard said he went to Academy and bought Pickleballs and paddles. Eight years later, he is still playing.

He said, “Pickleball has not yet hit its exponential curve.” “it is the fastest growing sport in the world and the most participated in the country with way more players than courts.” With the sport growing in popularity, there is a large demand for Pickleball courts in Lubbock. Blainey said, “I hope that the city will be supportive of the growth of pickleball.”

Blanchard said he is working with the city to build new Pickleball courts. He said they have managed to raise $1.8 million to build new pickleball courts near McAlister Park. He is hoping they will be built within the next year to year and a half. Additionally, there are indoor courts in the works at the YWCA University location, said Blanchard.

Blainey said Lubbock is in “dire need of more courts.” She added, Pickleball is an “underserved activity in lubbock.” Blainey believes that more courts would allow for more tournaments to be held in Lubbock. Tournaments will attract people to hotels, restaurants and shops, she said.

For those who are looking to get into Pickleball, Blanchard suggested visiting the courts at the Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center, the YWCA Sun ‘n Fun location, The Lubbock Country Club and the Rec Center at Texas Tech. Blaney said it is important to “take some lessons to learn how to safely play.” Blanchard said the Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center offers private lessons, group lessons and leagues to join. “Don’t spend a bunch of money until you figure out you like it,” Blaney said, “it’s the archer, not the bow.”