Pilot killed in Air Force jet crash near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pilot was killed when the Air Force jet he was flying crashed in a residential neighborhood north of Las Vegas Monday, according to Clark County fire officials.

“A contractor-operated aircraft that took off from Nellis Air Force Base crashed at approximately 2:30 p.m. May 24 outside the southern edge of the base,” Nellis officials tweeted. “Multiple federal and local first responders are on the scene. The incident is under investigation.”

Heavy smoke could be scene in the air following the crash, which sources told Nexstar’s KLAS-TV happened near the 2200 block of N. Christy Lane in the city of North Las Vegas.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash

North Las Vegas, home to an estimated 251,974 people, lies just west of Nellis Air Force Base and north of the City of Las Vegas.

