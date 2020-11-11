Pizza Hut offering Beyond Meat to menu

PLANO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Plant-based meat will soon be a pizza topping option. Pizza Hut announced Tuesday it is launching two pizzas with Beyond Meat’s plant-based sausage in the United States and the United Kingdom for a limited time.

Pizza Hut is the first national pizza chain to offer a plant-based meat topping, described as “seasoned with Italian herbs and spices so that you can still experience the delicious Italian Sausage taste you know and love, no sacrifice required.”

Pizza Hut said it would offer Beyond meat’s faux meat sausages with two choices:

Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza: Pizza Hut’s classic cheese pizza topped with plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage crumbles that feature an authentic blend of Italian seasonings, bringing a taste that’s Beyond Belief.

The Great Beyond Pizza: A specialty pizza crafted with fresh veggie toppings that include tomatoes, sliced red onions and tangy banana peppers, served up on Pizza Hut’s classic Original Pan® crust paired perfectly alongside the savory Beyond Italian Sausage.

Truth is, our NEW Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza is made of plant-based Italian sausage. We dared @KevinHart4real to taste it and tell us what he thinks. One dare led to another…👀 😋. Get it for a limited time! #beyondambassador @BeyondMeat pic.twitter.com/CNWaVEa9oy — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) November 10, 2020

“The Beyond Italian Sausage is rich, juicy and has the signature Pizza Hut flavors—pizza lovers everywhere are going to love it,” said David Graves, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut.

“Our partnership with Pizza Hut is a category first and together we will continue to raise the bar on game changing product innovations as we introduce the delicious taste of Beyond Meat products to pizza fans nationwide,” said Ethan Brown, CEO & Founder, Beyond Meat.

The Beyond Italian Sausage pizza topping will be available for a limited time while supplies last at all Pizza Hut locations nationwide.