PLAINVIEW, Texas — The City of Plainview’s Emergency Management Team is set to host the National Weather Service’s SKYWARN storm spotter training on Thursday, April 6 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Fair Theater located at 717 Broadway.

The class is free to anyone who is interested in joining the SKYWARN program and has an interest in public service. Volunteers include police and fire personnel, dispatchers, EMS workers, public utility workers and other concerned private citizens.

The National Weather Service established SKYWARN with partner organizations to obtain critical weather information. SKYWARN is a volunteer program with between 350,000 and 400,000 trained severe weather spotters around the country.

Training is free and typically lasts about 2 hours. Participants will learn the basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, information to report and how to report information.

To sign up for the class or for more information, contact the Sgt. Al Longoria at 806.296.1183.