PLAINVIEW, Texas — Plainview Police announced more details on the arrest of a Floyd County juvenile after threats were made online against students and staff of the Plainview ISD.

See the press release below.

On Tuesday May 9, 2023, the Plainview ISD Police Department were made aware of threats against students and staff of the Plainview Independent School District. The City of Plainview Police Department was immediately notified and upon notification, immediately initiated an investigation.

During the conduct of the investigation, detectives located a male juvenile who resides within Floyd County. Further investigation determined that the juvenile intentionally made threats via the social media app Snapchat that resulted in a substantial group of the public being placed in fear of serious bodily injury or harm.

With the assistance of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, the male was taken into custody Wednesday morning, May 10, 2023.

The City of Plainview Police Department will be filing charges for the offense of Terrorist Threat, Texas Penal Code Sec. 22.07, a felony of the third degree.

The investigation into this offense is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information are urged to contact Criminal Investigations Commander Captain Balderas at (806) 296-1182.

Due to recent online threats against the school district, the City of Plainview Police Department, in conjunction with State Police, Plainview Independent School District (PISD) Police and the Hale County Sherriff’s Department, are assisting PISD with increased patrol at all Plainview schools. Police presence will continue for as long as necessary in an effort to ensure the protection and safety of students and faculty.