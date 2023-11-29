SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A plane crash in the Concho Valley over the weekend has taken the lives of three according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The fatal crash of the Piper PA28, occurred on Nov. 26 in a field near Mertzon, Texas 30 miles from San Angelo according to the FAA. The circumstances of the crash are currently unknown, but the plane was last seen at 6:34 p.m. near its crash sight.

The plane was registered to Marie and Jeremy Sanchez and Jeremy Sanchez was listed as a licensed private pilot. Both parents and their daughter in the fifth grade, Katarina Sanchez, were on the plane when it crashed.

Past flights logged by FlightAware show the plane taking off from Las Cruzes International in New Mexico, at 10 a.m. (Mountain Time) landing in Fort Stockton, Texas at 1:58 p.m. From there the plane was shown as landing in Reagan County and taking off once more. The flight record ends 14 minutes after the last departure from Reagan County.

A Facebook post from Specht Elementary asked its community to wear purple, Katarina’s favorite color, on Dec. 1 2023 to honor their former student.

“The entire Comal ISD family are deeply saddened to learn about the death of one of our fifth-grade students, Katrina Sanchez, and her parents,” said the post from Specht Elementary. “Please join us as we extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to the Sanchez family as they mourn this loss and navigate their way through this difficult time,”

The National Transportation Safety Board is still investigating the crash.