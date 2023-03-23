LUBBOCK, Texas — Planet Fitness and local officials will celebrate the opening of it’s new Lubbock club with a ribbon cutting and check presentation on March 25 at 2:00 p.m. The event will be held at the new club location at 5005 Marsha Sharp Fwy.

Planet Fitness representatives and local officials will formally celebrate the opening of its new Lubbock (West) club with a ribbon cutting ceremony and check presentation on March 25 at 2 p.m. CST. Planet Fitness’ Lubbock (West) club will donate $2,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock as an extension of the Judgement Free Generation program which aims to empower a generation of teens to grow up contributing to a more judgement free planet. The member appreciation event will include free sandwiches from McAlister’s Deli, a prize wheel and raffle to win TV, Amazon Halo, Black Card® memberships, and Amazon gift cards.

Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, opened its Lubbock (West) club in January at 5005 Marsha Sharp Fwy.

The new and 17,500-square-foot club features a variety of cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, a Cardio Theater filled with Flat Screen TVs, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, Black Card® Spa (for PF Black Card® members) including HydroMassage loungers, tanning beds, massage chairs, and more.