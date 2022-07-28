Abortion rights advocates protest at the Texas Capitol building the day after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade (KXAN Photo/Mariano Garza)

TEXAS (KXAN) — In light of an official judgment from the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) to overrule Roe v. Wade on Tuesday, Planned Parenthood wrote an open letter to Texans, reassuring them sexual and reproductive health care will still be available as widely as possible in the state.

It’s been a little over a month since the SCOTUS issued its opinion that the U.S. Constitution does not protect the right to an abortion. The official judgment to overrule Roe v. Wade came Tuesday, allowing states to set their own restrictions on the procedure.

Texas’ trigger law, banning nearly all abortions, was written to take effect 30 days after SCOTUS released the official judgment, which means it’ll start on Aug. 25.

In the letter published Wednesday, Planned Parenthood said “being forced to deny people the health care they need and deserve has been devastating.”

Planned Parenthood also said despite support for abortion from Texans, “anti-abortion politicians have been relentlessly and maniacally focused on blocking the rights of Texans to make deeply personal medical decisions.”

Regardless, the reproductive health care organization plans on sticking around. It is still continuing to provide services such as birth control, testing and treatment for sexually-transmitted infections (STIs), breast and cervical cancer screenings, gender-affirming care, fertility assistance and primary care, some of which have been under increased demand, the organization said.

The letter also said calls for long-acting reversible contraception, like IUDs, have increased as well.

“Our doors remain open in Texas, and we are offering sexual and reproductive health care here in the communities we have faithfully served for nearly a century,” the letter stated.

“Texas’ anti-abortion lawmakers are relentless — but so are we.”

After the SCOTUS’s opinion to overrule Roe v. Wade was released in June, Whole Women’s Health, the nation’s largest independent abortion provider, ceased providing abortions in Texas.

Attorney General of Texas Ken Paxton issued an advisory in June warning some prosecutors could pursue criminal prosecutions based on violations of Texas abortion prohibitions predating Roe v. Wade that were never repealed by the Legislature.

“Although these statutes were unenforceable while Roe was on the books, they are still Texas law,” Paxton wrote. “Under these pre-Roe statutes, abortion providers could be criminally liable for providing abortions starting today.”

Whole Women’s Health halted abortion services in its four Texas clinics — located in Austin, Fort Worth, McAllen and McKinney — as a result. It said it will continue to operate a program that provides financial assistance to patients who need to travel for out-of-state care.

Planned Parenthood concluded the letter by assuring Texans they remain committed to ensuring sexual and reproductive health care access.

“We won’t give up. Not now — not ever.”